Project to expand and restore Bahia Grande Lagoon in Cameron County nearly complete

The plan to build a wider and deeper channel underneath Highway 48 in Cameron County to feed a long-lost lagoon is nearly complete.

Finishing touches being put now on the Bahia Grande pilot channel to expand it, and expand tidal flow into that area.

The project would make fishing better along the coast.

RELATED: Project underway to restore Bahia Grande lagoon in Cameron County

The project is being made with $5 million from the Texas General Land Office.

The channel runs from the Brownsville Ship Channel to supply water to the Bahia Grande, a natural lagoon the size of Weslaco.

The lagoon became a virtual desert once it was choked off from tidal flow. Now, more water is flowing back in.

Watch the video above for the full story.