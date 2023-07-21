x

Promotor detalla acerca de la pelea de boxeo en Mercedes que se aproxima este 22 de julio

By: Alfredo Sanchez y Gloria Moreila

El promotor Julio Marines brinda detalles sobre la pelea histórica entre Roberto “La Amenaza” García y Kevin Salgado, la cual se llevara a cabo el sábado 22 de julio. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

