Promotor detalla acerca de la pelea de boxeo en Mercedes que se aproxima este 22 de julio
El promotor Julio Marines brinda detalles sobre la pelea histórica entre Roberto “La Amenaza” García y Kevin Salgado, la cual se llevara a cabo el sábado 22 de julio.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Access Esperanza clinics offering free breast cancers screenings and mammograms for the...
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 breaks ground on drainage expansion project
-
DOJ warns Texas of lawsuit over buoys in Rio Grande
-
Valley native among those participating in actors and writers strikes in Hollywood
-
Harlingen-based EMS provider using new technology to diagnose patients faster
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
-
UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series