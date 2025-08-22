PSJA ISD celebrates renovated press box at football Stadium

PSJA Independent School District is celebrating the start of football season with a major upgrade to its stadium.

The district just unveiled a renovated press box and suites at PSJA Stadium Friday morning. The facility seats more than 12,000 fans and features one of the largest scoreboards in the region.

The press box now carries the name of Carlos Villegas Jr. He's a longtime PSJA ISD trustee and the voice of Bear football for more than three decades.

"So to me, it was the right moment. We had the funds to do it, and why not do it? This brings pride to PSJA. This is our pride and joy for our students, this is where they build tradition, this is where we unify our communities," PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias said.

District leaders say the renovations will enhance the fan experience.