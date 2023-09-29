x

PSJA Memorial takes another big leap

3 hours 17 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 10:48 PM September 28, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA Memorial is off to one of it's best starts the school has seen in a decade.

The Wolverines are 5-0 going into their bye week in Week Six. Click on the video above to see more on the program's latest leap forward.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days