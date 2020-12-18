PSJA North Out of Playoffs Due to COVID Concerns

PHARR - The PSJA North Raiders shocked many in the Rio Grande Valley sports scene with their Bi-District victory over Brownsville Hanna.

On Thursday PSJA North's season came to an end however, as positive tests were discovered within the Raider football program forcing them to cancel Friday's area round match-up against San Antonio Taft.

The district released the following statement Thursday evening.

"Dear PSJA North Football Athletes & Parents,



We received a report earlier today, Thursday, December 17, 2020 of a positive case in one of our athletes. Our Health Services Department immediately started contact tracing and unfortunately it was determined that for the safety of our athletes and families, all players and coaches are to quarantine and be vigilant of any COVID-19 related symptoms.



This news comes before our playoff game tomorrow, and due to the nature of this pandemic, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our athletes and opposing team, we will be removing ourselves from the playoffs.



We congratulate our Raider Football Team for this great run into the playoff season despite all the challenges that were presented this year. We wish the outcome of today’s investigation was different, but we must follow the recommendations from our health officials as the health of our athletes, staff and families is our priority.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support for our Raider Family!



Sincerely,



PSJA North Early College HS Administration & PSJA Athletic Department"