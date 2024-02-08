PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
PHARR, TEXAS --
PSJA North Raiders Joe Derek Vecchio, Dante and Danny Garcia, and Ale Aparicio officially sign their letters of intent to play football at UTRGV. They officially etch their names into the history books as part of the first-ever signing class in UTRGV football program history.
