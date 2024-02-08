x

PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football

2 hours 14 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 7:26 PM February 08, 2024 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

PHARR, TEXAS -- 

PSJA North Raiders Joe Derek Vecchio, Dante and Danny Garcia, and Ale Aparicio officially sign their letters of intent to play football at UTRGV. They officially etch their names into the history books as part of the first-ever signing class in UTRGV football program history.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days