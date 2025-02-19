PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University

PSJA North offensive lineman Jordan Brewster making his commitment to join the football program at Nelson University on Wednesday.

The 6'4" lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing for the Raiders.

During his junior year, not only was Brewster an all-district selection, but also received an honorable mention all-state nod.

After undergoing two surgeries, he's preparing to be back on the football field next fall.

"It feels awesome cause I'm able to fulfil a life dream that I've been dreaming of since I was able to touch a football," Brewster said. "It just feels amazing being able to go to a school and stuffs paid for and I don't have to worry about nothing."

Nelson finished with a record of 4-6 this past season, with a 3-6 mark in conference play.