PSJA's Jacob Delgadillo signs with Odessa College

PSJA baseball star Jacob Delgadillo is signing with Odessa College.

Delgadillo has served as a catcher and pitcher for the Bears.

He helped lead the bears to a district title last year and they're already off to a stellar start to the 2025 season.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Delgadillo said of his signing. "They had a lot of sacrifices to get me to this point and now it feels like it's just all paying off."