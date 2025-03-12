PSJA's Jacob Delgadillo signs with Odessa College
PSJA baseball star Jacob Delgadillo is signing with Odessa College.
Delgadillo has served as a catcher and pitcher for the Bears.
He helped lead the bears to a district title last year and they're already off to a stellar start to the 2025 season.
"It means a lot to me and my family," Delgadillo said of his signing. "They had a lot of sacrifices to get me to this point and now it feels like it's just all paying off."
