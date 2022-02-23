x

PSJA's Villanueva brings back gold

By: Brandon Benitez

PHARR, Texas -- PSJA's Jessica Villanueva capped off one of the greatest sports seasons in Bear history.

She's your newest UIL State Wrestling Champion at the 185lb division.

Click on the video above for more after going undefeated in 40 matches.

