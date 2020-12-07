x

PSJA Southwest Makes Playoffs, First Time In School History

9 hours 30 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, December 06 2020 Dec 6, 2020 December 06, 2020 8:36 PM December 06, 2020 in Sports

SHARYLAND - The PSJA Southwest Football Program is headed to the playoffs for the first time in school history after defeating Sharyland 21-7 Saturday afternoon.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross was at the game and captured all the action.

Take a look!
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days