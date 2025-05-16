x

PSJA takes Game 1 in extras against Westlake, Sharyland falls to Boerne-Champion

1 hour 33 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 11:44 PM May 15, 2025 in Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES:

Sharyland 1, Boerne-Champion 2 - Boerne-Champion leads the series 1-0.

PSJA 3, Westlake 1 - PSJA leads the series 1-0.

