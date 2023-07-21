x

Pugilistas locales listos para peleas de boxeo del 22 de julio en Mercedes

2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, July 21 2023 Jul 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 6:48 PM July 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Deportes
By: Alfredo Sanchez y Gloria Moreila

Roberto “La Amenaza” García y José “El Mudo” Tamez hablaron sobre sus peleas del 22 de julio luego de cumplir con sus pesajes en la báscula. 

Vea los videos para las entrevistas en exclusiva.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days