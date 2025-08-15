x

Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
5 hours 32 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, August 15 2025 Aug 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 5:45 PM August 15, 2025 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days