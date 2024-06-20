Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Residents continue to be affected by high tide levels along the Cameron...
-
Prescription Health: How 3D motion capture is changing sports performance
-
Valley meteorologist breaks down recent tornado warnings
-
Two in custody following parking lot takeover at Mission Events Center
-
Prescription Health: Tobacco researchers warning of the dangers of thirdhand smoke