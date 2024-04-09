PVAS asking for fosters, adoptions after back-to-back animal hoarding cases in McAllen

The Palm Valley Animal Society shelter is filling up and is reaching out to the community for help.

The shelter had an influx of animals twice in the past few weeks due to two separate cases of animal hoarding in McAllen.

The first happened in March, when McAllen police removed more than 90 animals from a home. Two women have since been charged in that case.

The most recent occurred on April 6 when police removed more than 60 animals from a home. A 63-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges.

PVAS did take the animals from the first hoarding case and managed to nurse them back to health. They were also able to send them to other shelters across the Rio Grande Valley and state.

The shelter is now dealing with the animals from the second hoarding case.

They are asking for anyone who can adopt or foster these animals to stop by one of their two shelter locations in Edinburg.

They are located at 2501 West Trenton Road and 2451 North U.S. Expressway 281. Both locations are open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.