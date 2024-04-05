McAllen man faces 68 counts of animal cruelty following hoarding investigation

Jose Antonio Moli. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

A 63-year-old man was charged Friday in connection with an animal hoarding investigation that led to the discovery of 68 cats and dogs and other animals, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Jose Antonio Moli was identified in a news release as the man who was arrested Thursday after police responded to a report of animal cruelty in the 300 block of West Fern Street.

READ MORE: One person in custody following animal hoarding investigation in McAllen

Moli was arraigned on 68 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, the release stated.

Sixty cats, six dogs, one parrot and one turtle were recovered from the home.

Bond for Moli was set at a total of $132,000.

The animals were taken to the Palm Valley Animal Society. The shelter is calling for donations and fosters for the animals.