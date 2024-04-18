PVAS looking for adopters, fosters after McAllen animal hoarding suspects sign away rights

Palm Valley Animal Society are still dealing with the influx of animals after back-to-back cases of animal hoarding in McAllen.

The two women charged in one of those cases have signed away their rights to the animals.

RELATED STORY: Two women charged in connection with 94 animals removed from McAllen home

Cindy Ann Wells, 55, and Leticia Sanders, 54, were arraigned on 94 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals. McAllen police found 93 dogs and one cat at a residence on Ozark Avenue.

Palm Valley Animal Shelter took those animals and placed them to fosters or rescue groups out of the area.

"The other five dogs that have not left our shelter can be adopted on site on Trenton," PVAS Director Faith Wright said.

For the second case, Jose Antonio Moli, 63, was arrested for hoarding 68 cats, dogs and other animals at a home on West Fern Street.

RELATED STORY: McAllen man faces 68 counts of animal cruelty following hoarding investigation

Wright said the shelter still have all those animals. She says some will be available for adoption or fostering soon.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can contact either of the two shelter locations listed below:

Trenton Center

2501 W. Trenton Road

956-686-1141

Laurie P. Andrews Center

2451 N. U.S. Expressway 281

956-720-4563