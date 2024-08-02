x

Radio United organiza evento por el regreso a clases

50 minutes ago Friday, August 02 2024 Aug 2, 2024 August 02, 2024 3:08 PM August 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

'Mando' San Ramón y Rubén Vela de 'Radio United' visitan Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el evento en el cual participarán por el regreso a clases. 

La fiesta más grande "Radio Para Mi's Back To School Bash" llega a la Plaza Mall en agosto.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

