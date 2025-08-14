Ramp closures announced for funeral procession of Edinburg police investigator

Ramp closures on southbound US 281 and westbound Interstate 2 were announced for Friday morning as part of the funeral procession of an Edinburg police investigator who died following a cancer battle.

Investigator John Olivarez, 49, was diagnosed with large B-cell Lymphoma that spread to his brain. He served with the Edinburg Police Department for 23 years. He died on August 11.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, drivers traveling on southbound U.S. 281 and westbound on I-2 will encounter a rolling ramp closure on Friday.

The route for the funeral procession begins at University Drive and U.S. 281 in Edinburg and ends at Conway Avenue and I-2 in Mission, between 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., according to TXDOT.

A total of 12 on-ramps along the route will close and reopen once the procession passes.