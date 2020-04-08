Ranchers get legal win in fight over Pecos River rights

CARLSBAD, N.M - Ranchers in a southeastern New Mexico community are claiming victory in a legal battle with a potash company over water rights connected to the Pecos River. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports a state district judge ruled last week to call on the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer to show cause for issuing the company seven “preliminary authorizations” to shift its water rights. Ken Dugan, attorney for the Carlsbad Irrigation District, said this meant the Office of the State Engineer must stop the Denver-based Intrepid Potash from pumping water from the Pecos River. Intrepid Senior Vice President Robert Baldridge declined to comment. Potash is an ore extracted and used in a variety of household products, including makeup.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Carlsbad Current-Argus.