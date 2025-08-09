Raymondville military mom in ICE custody, daughter begging for release

A United States Navy mom is in United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Raymondville, and her daughter is pleading for her release.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is also on board in freeing the mother of five.

"I'd rather be the immigrant for my mom to stay here and me to leave to Mexico," Jacqueline Barron said.

Barron is bearing the 100 plus degree temperatures and handling her mom's landscaping business. All while her mom, Juana Melendez, sits at an ICE detention facility in Raymondville.

"We want to cry, we want to scream, we want to do everything, but unfortunately life goes on," Barron said.

And as time moves on, the family is trying to stop her deportation to Mexico.

Melendez applied for a Military Parole in Place, an immigration process designed to protect family members of military service members from being deported.

Two of her five children are in the U.S. Navy, serving overseas.

"Her application was denied, and it was denied over a technicality, being that she was deported in the past," Melendez's attorney, Zelene Zaleta said.

Zaleta claims the government has approved those types of applications before when someone has prior deportations, but not this time around.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released the following statement:

"Juana Melendez is a criminal illegal alien who was arrested in 2022 for transporting aliens and was released under the Biden Administration. She had, previously, illegally entered the United States and was deported to Mexico on 10 different occasions. Re-entry a single time after deportation is a felony. She's had multiple contacts with immigration officers going back to 1997 for illegal entry, including being caught with a group attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country. This was after being removed to Mexico by USBP."

Melendez and her attorney submitted an appeal with evidence, including letters from her children's military commanders and Congressman Gonzalez, trying to delay her deportation.

"If you're wearing our uniform, and you're ready to die for our country, we should save your mother, and allow your mother who raised you in this country to stay in this country," Gonzalez said.

On Friday morning, during her usual check-in with ICE at their office in Harlingen, her appeal to stay in the U.S. was denied.

"We anticipated that there might have been a detention, so we were prepared to file a request for a stay of removal," Zaleta said.

That means asking her deportation to be delayed; that did not work.

At last check, Melendez is still in ice custody. The goal her attorney says is to seek a bond for her release.

The family will know within the next few days how she's being processed and the next steps.

Meanwhile, two of her children, who are active service members serving overseas, worry about what the future holds.

If Melendez gets deported, her family says she might go back to San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

