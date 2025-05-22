Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M-Kingsville

Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signed his letter of intent to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Wednesday.

Gonzalez helped his team win the area title for the first time in school history where he placed first in the 100-meter, 300-meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. Gonzalez is also a four-time regional qualifier and a state qualifier in the long jump.

"That was the first school I visited so it really stood out to me," Gonzalez said of choosing Kingsville. "Being the first campus and then it's just real close to home. It really means a lot knowing this is going to be a huge part in my future so I'm really looking forward to this."