Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf

1 hour 37 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, May 20 2025 May 20, 2025 May 20, 2025 8:59 PM May 20, 2025 in Sports

Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signed her letter of intent to Texas Lutheran University golf. 

Conde is a four-year first team all-district selection. She helped her team win district championship this year. Conde was also named District MVP in the process. She is two-time regional qualifier and was just two strokes away from making it to the state tournament.

"Me and my dad, he's been my partner, my best friend, my everything by my side since day one, so that when I get to continue playing golf at the next level, I feel like if I'm going, he's going with me too," said Conde.

