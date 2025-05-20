Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signed her letter of intent to Texas Lutheran University golf.
Conde is a four-year first team all-district selection. She helped her team win district championship this year. Conde was also named District MVP in the process. She is two-time regional qualifier and was just two strokes away from making it to the state tournament.
"Me and my dad, he's been my partner, my best friend, my everything by my side since day one, so that when I get to continue playing golf at the next level, I feel like if I'm going, he's going with me too," said Conde.
More News
News Video
-
Pilots receiving training at Naval Air Station Kingsville
-
Federal funds to help repair large sinkhole in city of Combes
-
Brother of driver accused of killing Caleb Ramirez apologizes during wrongful death...
-
Man arrested after Brownsville police find puppies inside hot car
-
Mercedes ISD school board discussing superintendent's DWI arrest
Sports Video
-
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
-
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
-
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
-
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament