Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran

Raymondville track & field star Matthew Jimenez committed to Texas Lutheran on Thursday afternoon.

Jimenez is the reigning district champion in shot put and discus as well as a two-time area qualifier and one-time regional qualifier.

"It's unreal, honestly," Jimenez said of the love he's felt from the Bearkat family. "The support from the community, from our family, from coaches day-in and day-out is just amazing."