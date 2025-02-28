Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran
Raymondville track & field star Matthew Jimenez committed to Texas Lutheran on Thursday afternoon.
Jimenez is the reigning district champion in shot put and discus as well as a two-time area qualifier and one-time regional qualifier.
"It's unreal, honestly," Jimenez said of the love he's felt from the Bearkat family. "The support from the community, from our family, from coaches day-in and day-out is just amazing."
More News
News Video
-
Two people found dead in San Juan house fire, investigation underway
-
Police: Jubilee Brownsville student arrested following discovery of 'hit-list'
-
Harlingen mayor discusses results of study into city’s homeless population
-
Charro Days kicks off with annual Brownsville ISD Children's Parade
-
Mission city leaders undergo firefighter training
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball completes three-peat as TAPPS state champs
-
UTRGV falls just short of huge upset victory over undefeated Southeastern
-
Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran
-
Weslaco & Edinburg baseball pick up wins on Day 1 of Mid...