Reactions to US strikes against Iran

Shattered rooms are seen in an apartment building at the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying the country's nuclear program, according to The Associated Press.

Below are statements from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and lawmakers in the Rio Grande Valley on the strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities:

Gov. Greg Abbott:

“Governor Abbott stands with President Trump and the United States of America. The Governor is thankful for the strength and resolve of the men and women in our nation’s military in carrying out a successful mission, and hopes Iran comes back to the bargaining table. Governor Abbott fully supports President Trump’s decisive leadership at home and across the globe.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez:

“Our military’s actions have stopped Iran’s goal of creating a nuclear weapon. Israelis and the free world can now rest easier. Lasting stability, peace, and the safety of our service members in the region must be our number one priority. I also urge President Trump to consult with Congress for any further military action, as is our constitutional authority.”

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz:

“Last night, President Trump spoke with clarity and resolve. Iran was given every opportunity to negotiate in good faith and avoid further escalation, but instead it continued racing toward nuclear weapons. I’m confident this administration will remain steadfast in protecting our national security, our allies, and the safety of the American people. May God protect tour men and women in uniform.”

Congressman Henry Cuellar:

"Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons is a direct threat to the safety of the United States, our allies, and the stability of the Middle East. The regime has made its intentions clear by developing its nuclear program in secret, violating international agreements, and refusing transparency with global inspectors.

"At the same time, Iran has built and sustained a violent network of terrorist proxies across the region. The regime trains, funds, and commands Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen. These groups launch attacks on civilians, American military personnel, and our regional partners. Their actions are not spontaneous. They are orchestrated by a regime that embraces terrorism as a tool of statecraft.

"The United States has responded with precision and purpose. Our forces have taken necessary action to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and disrupt its military capabilities. These operations reflect our determination to defend American lives, protect our partners, and hold the Iranian regime accountable. But let me be clear: Congress must play a decisive role in any decision involving the deployment of American troops into harm’s way.

"As a senior member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I remain focused on ensuring our military and national security agencies have the tools they need to keep our country safe. We owe it to our servicemembers and the American people to approach this moment with bipartisan resolve and constitutional responsibility. Congress needs to be actively engaged to achieve these goals."