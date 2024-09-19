x

Realizan cumbre sobre políticas y elecciones en el museo IMAS de McAllen

9 hours 51 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 September 19, 2024 9:05 AM September 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Este fin de semana, los jóvenes estudiantes en todo el Valle tendrán la oportunidad de aprender más de política y las elecciones.

Ante ello, se ha programado una cumbre sobre política y elecciones en el Museo IMAS en McAllen.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

