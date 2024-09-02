x

Realizan evento de lotería para recaudar fondos en Brownsville

Realizan evento de lotería para recaudar fondos en Brownsville
4 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024 Sep 2, 2024 September 02, 2024 12:26 PM September 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Leonor Medina, coordinadora de proyectos de colecciones y exposiciones en Brownsville Historial Association visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de lotería de recaudación de fondos que realizarán.

Ubicación de Brownsville Historial Association:

1325 E. Washington St. Brownsville, Texas, 7852

Número de contacto: 1 (956) 541-5560

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days