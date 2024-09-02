Realizan evento de lotería para recaudar fondos en Brownsville
Leonor Medina, coordinadora de proyectos de colecciones y exposiciones en Brownsville Historial Association visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de lotería de recaudación de fondos que realizarán.
Ubicación de Brownsville Historial Association:
1325 E. Washington St. Brownsville, Texas, 7852
Número de contacto: 1 (956) 541-5560
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
