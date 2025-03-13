Realizan segunda carrera anual en el Centro de Eventos de Brownsville
El Club Rotario de North Brownsville invita a la comunidad a la 2.ª Carrera Anual por Rotary este 12 de abril, el cual se celebrará en el Centro de Eventos de Brownsville.
Ubicación: 2320 N Expressway, Brownsville 78521.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
