Realizan segunda carrera anual en el Centro de Eventos de Brownsville

3 hours 15 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 11:55 AM March 13, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Club Rotario de North Brownsville invita a la comunidad a la 2.ª Carrera Anual por Rotary este 12 de abril, el cual se celebrará en el Centro de Eventos de Brownsville.

Ubicación: 2320 N Expressway, Brownsville 78521.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

