Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley

The weather may be quiet now, but that wasn't the case late last night and early this morning.

There was flooding in some areas of the Valley overnight as storms fired up from the North and West, meeting to create one big line of showers and thunderstorms.

According to the Doppler estimated rainfall amounts, Los Fresnos saw four inches of rain. The city was where one of the last severe thunderstorm warnings of the night was issued.

RELATED: KRGV viewers share photos of damage caused by overnight storms

Brownsville saw 2.5 inches of rain and places in the mid and upper Valley saw close to three inches of rain.

Strong winds were also seen with McAllen measuring 62 mph wind gusts. Linn-San Manuel saw gusts of 60 mph gusts and the Texas Agriscience Center in Weslaco reported wind gusts of 56 mph.

Damage can be seen anywhere you look in the Valley this afternoon, reminding us it's the time of year where storms can really fire up.