Records: Driver charged in deadly McAllen crash disregarded multiple red lights

The driver accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly vehicle crash was seen on surveillance footage disregarding multiple red lights prior to the collision, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The complaint said Dionicio Luna Aguirre also tested positive for multiple narcotics.

The crash happened on May 17 at the intersection of North 2nd Street and Nolana Avenue.

Aguirre was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Gianncarlo Humberto Coriabustos in the passenger seat when they collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by Juan Carlos Perez.

Coriabustos and Perez both died as a result of the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash was captured on the city of McAllen's Milestone video surveillance system.

Footage revealed Aguirre was traveling northbound on 2nd Street at a high rate of speed and ran a red light as he entered the intersection at Nolana Avenue and struck Perez's vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Nolana Avenue, according to the complaint.

The complaint said additional footage showed the Silverado disregard multiple red lights at various intersections prior to the crash.

A responding McAllen police officer saw Aguirre exit the Silverado and detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, according to the complaint.

Aguirre was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where officers overheard him tell medical staff he had consumed "17 shots," according to the complaint. The staff also indicated he tested positive for cocaine, THC and amphetamines.

The complaint said officers reviewed Coriabustos social media and saw he and Aguirre were drinking at a bar in downtown McAllen prior to the crash.

Aguirre was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and remains jailed on a $600,000 bond.