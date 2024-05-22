Records: Fatal Edinburg shooting caused by missing chicken

A 17-year-old fatally shot a relative in the head with a pistol, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

Alberto Quintana was charged with murder on Monday in the shooting death of 43-year-old Alvi Aristegui Puyg. Quintana was arrested on Sunday at around 6 p.m. after officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the shooting at the Enclave Apartment at 602 S. Pin Oak Road.

According to the affidavit, police made contact with Quintana and his father — who was identified as the victim’s cousin — and Quintana admitted to shooting Puyg following an argument the victim was having with his father.

According to the affidavit, Puyg was upset “over some chicken that was missing.”

Quintana’s father told police that he told Puyg “it’s not worth fighting over two packs of chicken” and that Quintana warned Puyg to “stop being so aggressive.”

The father then heard a loud bang and realized Quintana had shot Puyg, the affidavit stated.

Quintana remains jailed on a bond of $1.5 million.