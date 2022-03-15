Records: Former Donna police sergeant takes plea deal in federal drug trafficking case

A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department took a plea deal Monday in a federal drug trafficking case, court records show.

Alejandro Martinez was arrested in May of last year after an investigation revealed he used his position in the Donna Police Department to provide “safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city,” according to the complaint against him.

As part of the plea deal, Martinez will plead guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in exchange for the dismissal of two charges of interfering with commerce against him.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.