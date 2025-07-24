Red Sand Project in Pharr raising awareness on human trafficking

There is red sand in the sidewalk cracks outside the Pharr Police Department.

It was put there intentionally on Wednesday as part of the Red Sand Project, a group dedicated to raising awareness on behalf of victims of human trafficking who have fallen through the cracks.

"So some advances that we've had in the city of Pharr is educating individuals on what is human trafficking, the risk of human trafficking and the red flags. We've also educated them in, you know, they see something, they say something," Pharr Police Department Human Trafficking Liaison Nancy Gonzalez said.

Pharr police also partnered with the Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force for the project.