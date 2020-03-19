Red Snapper Season to Double for Fishermen in Federal Waters
PORT MANSFIELD – Red snapper season will be twice as long this year compared to last year.
The changes are only in federal waters. State waters will remain open year-round for red snapper.
This means fishermen will be able to fish in federal waters for 82 days beginning on June 1.
The bag and size limits remain the same:
- Federal waters: 2 fish per person per day with a 16-inch minimum
- State waters: 4 fish per person per day with a 15-inch minimum
Watch the video above for more information.
