Regional Amber Alert Issued for 4 Children

NEAR MISSION – A regional Amber Alert was issued for four children in Hidalgo County.

Authorities say the children could be with their parents, which is a rare case according to Child Protective Service spokesperson John Lennan.

The children are currently under the supervision of the state.

Lennan explains the parents did not comply with their agreement.

They were last seen June 29 at 2613 Silverado Circle in Mission.

Two-year-old Matteo De La Rosa, three-year-old Benito Mauricio De La Rosa, 11-month-old Mauricio De La Rosa, and 12-year-old Anna Karen Jaramillo are all described as having black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.