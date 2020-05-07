Relatives surprise loved ones at Weslaco nursing home

WESLACO — Dozens of residents at a Weslaco nursing home got to see their families for the first time in weeks.

With signs, honks and sirens, Rio Grande Valley residents drove in front of the Weslaco Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, demonstrating their love from a distance.

Many dropped off gifts, especially for missed special occasions, such as Mother’s Day.

Eddie Serna says it’s been tough not seeing his mother, Minnie, in person, because of safety precautions. Due to the pandemic, visits are restricted. The only way to communicate is through video calls or outside residents’ windows.

Serna says he and his family have learned to put all their trust in the medical staff at the nursing home.

