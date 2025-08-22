Renovations at Brownsville's historic Samano Building nearly complete

The non-profit organization restoring a 100-year-old building in downtown Brownsville said renovations are nearly complete.

Located at 1158 E. Elizabeth St., the historic Samano Building will soon have 40 affordable housing apartments and a grocery store.

Come Dream, Come Build said they want to upgrade the building to be a space for the community.

“It was our CEO’s passion to bring fresh food to the downtown area and be able to provide families an opportunity to have healthy options,” Come Dream, Come Build Marketing Manager Marisa Amaya said.

The first floor of the restored building will have a grocery store with fresh food options, something workers downtown say they're interested in too.

CDCB started the work on the Samano Building in early 2024.

Marisa Amaya said crews are still running electric lines on the middle floors, but in a few months they'll be office spaces.

“Along with that, there would be the support services for those families who may need it,” Amaya said.

Those support services are there for the families who will live on the top floor.

Crews are currently adding new flooring, paint and getting in the elevator in working order.

By October 2025, the top floor of the Samano Building will become 40 new apartment units for low-income families.

Watch the video above for the full story.