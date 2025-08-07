Rep. Vicente Gonzalez speaks at NINOS Head Start conference at South Padre Island

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez spoke at a conference for NINOS Head Start at South Padre Island on Thursday.

NINOS, or Neighbors In Need Of Service, provides educational programs, nutritional guidance, dental health services and special services for children and families in Cameron and Willacy counties.

Gonzalez spoke on how he delivered $20 million in funding to the organization in July. He has previously spoken out against the Trump Administration's suggested cuts to head start.

The conference was held at the South Padre Island Convention Center.