Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 210 in Hidalgo County

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 530 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 40s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 530 new cases include 245 confirmed cases, 283 probable cases and two suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 86 12-19 67 20s 111 30s 83 40s 70 50s 55 60s 29 70+ 29 Total: 530

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 178 on Monday to 210 people on Tuesday. The hospitalizations include 188 adults and 22 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 53 of them are in intensive care units, an increase of eight people since Monday. They include 48 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 29 new staff infections and 96 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 1,561 staff members and 5,414 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 126,260 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,537 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,846 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

