x

Reportan accidente en la plaza comercial de Brownsville

2 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 10:06 PM December 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Este viernes 1 de diciembre se registró un aparatoso accidente vehicular en la plaza comercial de Brownsville. 

En el accidente registrado en la calle Morrison, el vehículo terminó al interior de un local que se encontraba desocupado.

Eugenio Cárdenas, asistente del jefe de bomberos, informó que una mujer mayor de edad conducía el vehículo y que resultó ilesa, por lo que no fue necesaria ser trasladada a un hospital.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days