Reportan accidente en la plaza comercial de Brownsville
Este viernes 1 de diciembre se registró un aparatoso accidente vehicular en la plaza comercial de Brownsville.
En el accidente registrado en la calle Morrison, el vehículo terminó al interior de un local que se encontraba desocupado.
Eugenio Cárdenas, asistente del jefe de bomberos, informó que una mujer mayor de edad conducía el vehículo y que resultó ilesa, por lo que no fue necesaria ser trasladada a un hospital.
More News
News Video
-
Valley food vendors expecting large crowd for Christmas in the Park in...
-
UTRGV marching band to give debut performance during McAllen Holiday Parade
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Sponsors needed for wreath-laying ceremony at Brownsville cemetery
Sports Video
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs
-
Chargers 4th Round Preview
-
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen