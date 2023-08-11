Reported tornado strikes northeast Texas city
GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) - A severe storm that local officials reported as a tornado struck the northeast Texas city of Greenville, causing widespread tree and roof damage.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the Wednesday afternoon storm.
The Herald-Banner of Greenville reports on its Facebook page that spotters reported two tornadoes touched down north of the city and headed toward the city. Photographs posted on the page showed widespread roof debris in the streets of downtown Greenville and hanging from utility lines. They also showed large trees either shattered or uprooted.
Greenville is home to about 29,000 residents about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.
