Reserva Coffe Roastes presenta sus ubicaciones en el Valle

3 hours 9 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, January 24 2025 Jan 24, 2025 January 24, 2025 2:37 PM January 24, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Michelle Quiroz, representante de 'Reserva Coffee Roasters', visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre todas las diferentes presentaciones que se pueden encontrar en cuanto a la preparación del café en las múltiples ubicaciones alrededor del Valle y sus planes para este 2025.

Para ver las ubicaciones del negocio de café, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

