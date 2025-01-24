Reserva Coffe Roastes presenta sus ubicaciones en el Valle
Michelle Quiroz, representante de 'Reserva Coffee Roasters', visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre todas las diferentes presentaciones que se pueden encontrar en cuanto a la preparación del café en las múltiples ubicaciones alrededor del Valle y sus planes para este 2025.
Para ver las ubicaciones del negocio de café, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man wanted on charges of injury to a...
-
Zoo Guest: Radiated tortoise
-
Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department names bulldozer after late Edinburg fire chief
-
Recent cold weather left dry conditions across the Valley, increases risk of...
-
Friday, Jan. 24, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Sports Video
-
McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez signs with Texas Southern
-
UTRGV men's basketball leading scorer no longer with team
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather