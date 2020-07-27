Residentes del Valle se ven afectados por inundaciones
Muchas áreas del Valle del Rio Grande se vieron sumamente afectadas con lluvias y fuertes vientos.
Varias personas se vieron en la necesidad de dejar sus casas porque se les metió el agua por las inundaciones.
Para más información vea el video adjunto.
