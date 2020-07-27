x

Residentes del Valle se ven afectados por inundaciones

By: Yuridia Gonzalez

Muchas áreas del Valle del Rio Grande se vieron sumamente afectadas con lluvias y fuertes vientos.

Varias personas se vieron en la necesidad de dejar sus casas porque se les metió el agua por las inundaciones.

Para más información vea el video adjunto.

 

