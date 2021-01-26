Residents react to vaccine distribution at PSJA Memorial Early College High School

Vaccination clinics across the Valley have experienced long wait times, limited supply and a lot of people without a chance to get vaccinated.

On Monday, many people showed up to PSJA Memorial Early College High School in Alamo to receive a guarantee spot at getting vaccinated for the following day.

There were only 1,000 vaccines, however cars stretched about a mile and a half across the city.

After a head count, officers closed the gate just about an hour after opening the clinic at 5 p.m.

This was a good outcome for some people and a bad outcome for those who have been trying to get vaccinated.

Hidalgo County officials say more vaccines are coming as weekly state shipments continue and that they are still working on implementing an online registration system

