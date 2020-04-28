Restaurant chain hands out free meals to Valley medical professionals

A restaurant chain is showing its appreciation for medical staff on the frontlines. A little token during a hard time and it wants to keep helping.

Jose Gomez, owner of Golden Corral in McAllen Weslaco, says he felt the need to prepare meals for medical personnel, his way of saying “thank you”. He said it’s not a problem handing out free meals.

“I have a lot of groceries. We have like an H-E-B in our store. I have a trailer outside parked and I have a lot of groceries,” said Gomez. “If I’m already cooking, so why not give it to them as well? When they’re out there, they’re working real hard for us.”

Gomez plan on reaching out to different hospitals in the area to distribute free meals to medical workers.

