Restaurante venezolano en McAllen
Nerio Urdaneta, propietario de Sois Maracuchos, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de su restaurante venezolano ubicado en McAllen.
El negocio es una empresa familiar que comenzó con un food truck.
Ubicación: 110 N 16th Street Suite C, McAllen, TX
Número para pedidos: 956-662-8095
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
