Restaurante venezolano en McAllen

Wednesday, April 02 2025

Nerio Urdaneta, propietario de Sois Maracuchos, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de su restaurante venezolano ubicado en McAllen. 

El negocio es una empresa familiar que comenzó con un food truck.

Ubicación: 110 N 16th Street Suite C, McAllen, TX

Número para pedidos: 956-662-8095

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

