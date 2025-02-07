x

Resultados de la Primera Asamblea Comunitaria del Consulado de México en Brownsville

1 hour 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 9:48 AM February 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Judith Arrieta, cónsul titular del Consulado de México en Brownsville, informa a la comunidad acerca de los resultados sobre la  1° Asamblea Comunitaria realizada el jueves 6 de febrero.

Número de contacto: (956) 542-5182

Ubicación del consulado: 301 Mexico Blvd f2, Brownsville 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

