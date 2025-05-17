Results from RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Friday night games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES:
Los Fresnos 2, Lake Travis 3 - Lake Travis leads the series 1-0
Pioneer 2, Liberty Hill 4 - Liberty Hill leads the series 1-0
Palmview 1, New Braunfels 10 - New Braunfels leads the series 1-0
Sharyland 7, Boerne-Champion 10 - Boerne-Champion wins the series 2-0
