Reynosa city councilwoman pleads guilty to federal drug possession charge

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A Reynosa city councilwoman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of possession of a controlled substance, court records show.

Denise Ahumada-Martinez pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Ahumada-Martinez was originally arrested on June 10 when U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 93 pounds of cocaine hidden in her vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

Ahumada-Martinez’s initial federal drug charges were dismissed on June 15 due to a lack of probable cause. Court records show she was indicted on new drug charges on June 23.

Sentencing for Ahumada-Martinez is set for Jan. 31, 2024.

