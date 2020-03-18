Reynosa woman who traveled through McAllen airport tested for COVID-19

Victoria, Tamaulipas – A suspicious case for COVID-19 is being investigated by Tamaulipas state health officials after a woman showed symptoms days after she recently returned from Spain.

The 23-year-old from Reynosa was reported to have traveled out of the McAllen airport connecting to Dallas, and then to Madrid, Spain.

The woman returned from Spain by the same route and arrived to Reynosa on March 12. She started showing symptoms of a fever and cough on Sunday, March 15.

The patient was taken to a private medical consultation and state officials were immediately notified.

An interview was conducted at the patient’s home and samples were taken. She was instructed to quarantine herself at home. Two other people reportedly live with her, but they are not showing any symptoms.

A test is pending.